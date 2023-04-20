New GitLab Research Reveals Rising Demand for Security and Efficiency in Software Development, Increasing Use of AI/ML in Security

Key trends are the prioritization of security and governance, the emergence of AI in software development and security workflows, and the impact of implementing DevSecOps tools and methodologies on efficiency.

San Francisco, CA – April 20, 2023 – ALL REMOTE – GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive DevSecOps Platform for software innovation, today released its 7th annual Global DevSecOps Report: Security Without Sacrifices.

In March 2023, GitLab surveyed more than 5,000 IT leaders, CISOs, and developers in industries including financial services, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, and technology on their successes, challenges, and main priorities for DevSecOps implementation.