GitLab To Hold AI Fireside Chat with Sid Sijbrandij

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), The DevSecOps Platform, today announced that management will host a Zoom video conference to discuss GitLab’s strategy regarding AI, its role in solving customer pain points, and the company’s product roadmap.

No financial information will be discussed during the event.

Date: Wednesday May 3rd, 2023

Time: 08:00am PT / 11:00am ET

Speaker:

Sid Sijbrandij, Co-Founder and CEO of GitLab Inc.

Interested parties may register for the Zoom video conference https://gitlab.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_54bxEPsnTsSwe8vYu0ACqQ or at ir.gitlab.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the GitLab Investor Relations’ website at ir.gitlab.com.

