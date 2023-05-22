GitLab Announces AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform With GitLab 16

“Developers are under tremendous pressure to ship software faster than ever before to keep up with the speed of the market, and too often that leaves security as an afterthought,” said Mark Portofe, Director of Platform Engineering at CARFAX. “GitLab’s DevSecOps platform proves that security and efficiency are not mutually exclusive by integrating security seamlessly throughout development workflows and enabling us to ship software faster. With the implementation of GitLab, we’ve seen a 33% decrease in vulnerabilities in less than a year, as well as a 20% year-over-year increase in deployments.”

“AI is poised to have a transformative impact on the technology landscape broadly, and DevOps is one of the categories that will most directly benefit,” said Stephen O’Grady, Principal Analyst with RedMonk. “Platforms that leverage AI will have the opportunity not only to improve the efficiency of software development workflows but to do so while simultaneously elevating organization compliance and security standards.”

“GitLab 16 delivers the most comprehensive enterprise DevSecOps platform in the market with more AI-powered capabilities available to customers today than any other DevOps or DevSecOps platform," said David DeSanto, Chief Product Officer at GitLab. “This major milestone defines the next evolution of the AI-powered enterprise DevSecOps Platform, improving efficiency not just for developers but everyone in the organization who contributes to delivering software. From providing stronger security and more reliable and scalable governance, to enabling companies with a more complete view of their technology value streams, GitLab helps customers accelerate their digital transformation initiatives through every step of the software development lifecycle. This is why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab.”