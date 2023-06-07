GitLab Recognized as Leader in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

"Having GitLab has completely changed the way we approach reusable software because the place where we develop software is also the place that other people can share, contribute, and participate in that development,” said Alan Hohn, Director of Software Engineering, Lockheed Martin. “Now, all of our programs have access to a high-quality software development environment.”

“GitLab is constantly listening to our community and customers to identify key areas for growth and innovation, and over the past 12 months, we have made significant investments to help customers strengthen their software supply chain, meet complex compliance and regulatory needs, visualize their end-to-end value streams, and leverage AI to deliver secure software faster,“ said Ashley Kramer, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, GitLab. “We believe that our recognition as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms further validates the value we provide to our customers and community.”

According to Gartner Peer Insights, DevOps Platforms customers give GitLab an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 in the DevOps Platforms market based on 368 reviews as of June 6, 20232. GitLab reviews include the following:

“GitLab is an all-in-one platform covering much of the features required to implement DevSecOps approach. The tool is built with a nice user experience which ease teams to onboard and to use it in a daily basis." (read the full review)

-IT Services Industry

"GitLab has become the go-to tool in the software development world in the last few years. We use GitLab to manage our code repositories, do version controlling, implement DevOps engineering tasks and deployment, and for CI/CD pipeline. It ultimately became the one-stop solution for almost all our needs." (read the full review)

-Services (Non-Government) Industry

“GitLab provided us to address different needs using a single platform and improved development velocity and developer experience. We are using pages, package & container registry, dependency proxy, product planning, service desk, wiki and Jira integration features. Implementation and developer onboarding was easy, thanks to enhanced user experience and training & professional services support." (read the full review)

-Retail Industry

For more information, access the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms here.

1Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms,Manjunath Bhat, Thomas Murphy, Joachim Herschmann, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Hassan Ennaciri, Bill Holz, Peter Hyde, June 2023

2See complete ratings and reviews here