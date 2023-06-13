GitLab Appoints Josh Lemos as Chief Information Security Officer

Former Block, ServiceNow and Cylance security leader joins to lead privacy-first security strategy for the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform in the market

SAN FRANCISCO – June 13, 2023 – All Remote -GitLab Inc., ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered enterprise DevSecOps platform, today announced the appointment of Josh Lemos as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

He will be responsible for leading the company’s global security strategy and compliance initiatives, fortifying the GitLab DevSecOps platform, and ensuring the highest level of security for customers.

Lemos brings over 20 years of experience leading information security programs and teams at high-growth technology companies to GitLab. He most recently served as CISO at Block (formerly known as Square), and previously held senior security executive roles at Cylance and ServiceNow.

In addition, Lemos also serves as a mentor to aspiring information security professionals, and is active in supporting organizations that promote diversity and inclusion in the technology industry. He holds a B.S. in Computer and Information Systems Security from the University of San Francisco.