GitLab Appoints Erin Mannix as Chief Accounting Officer

Former Unisys and FIS leader to oversee accounting organization

SAN FRANCISCO – June 30, 2023 – All Remote - GitLab Inc., ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered enterprise DevSecOps platform, today announced the appointment of Erin Mannix as chief accounting officer. She will succeed Dale Brown, current principal accounting officer, who is retiring but will remain with the company in an advisory role through October 2023 to ensure a seamless transition.

Mannix will be responsible for providing overall accounting leadership spanning technical accounting, reporting and operations in addition to leading the financial reporting process and SOX controls.

She brings 20 years of experience in accounting and a strong background in information technology services, including a unique set of experiences with global public companies. Mannix previously served as the chief accounting officer and corporate controller at Unisys and has held positions at FIS as head of risk & compliance finance and capital markets controller and senior accounting positions at Laureate Education and Integral Systems, Inc.

Mannix is a certified public accountant and holds Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accounting and Professional Consulting degrees from Villanova University.