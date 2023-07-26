GitLab Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIB) Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 -- GitLab Inc., ​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIB) reports. The reports highlight GitLab’s progress and performance across key ESG & DIB priorities and includes GitLab’s data covering fiscal year 2023 (February 2022 to January 2023).

“As we work toward achieving our mission to enable everyone to contribute, our inaugural ESG and DIB reports highlight the key initiatives, policies, and investments we are committed to continue both externally and for our team members, together, one year at a time,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and chief executive officer, GitLab. ”Focusing on ESG and DIB helps us accelerate innovation, attract top talent, and deepen team member engagement. I’m proud of how far we have come and excited for the impact GitLab will have as we continue on our journey.”