GitLab Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sid Sijbrandij to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7th, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:45pm Pacific Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/090523a_js/?entity=151_IKU0WMS

Links to the webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events