GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that Brian Robins, GitLab’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023 in Nashville, TN.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 11:30am Central Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1631790&tp_key=eecf936895

Links to the webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events