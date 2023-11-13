GitLab to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps Platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended October 31, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Monday, December 4, 2023.

GitLab will host a Zoom video conference and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may register for the conference call here or at ir.gitlab.com.

An archived replay of the webcast and a transcript of the prepared remarks will be available on the GitLab Investor Relations’ website at ir.gitlab.com.

GitLab uses its Investor Relations website ir.gitlab.com and its Twitter feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.