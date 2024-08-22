GitLab Announces the General Availability of GitLab Duo Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, August 22, 2024 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced the general availability of the GitLab Duo Enterprise add-on for $39 per user per month. The add-on is available to Ultimate customers through all GitLab deployment options, including multi-tenant SaaS, single-tenant SaaS, and self-managed.
GitLab Duo Enterprise provides end-to-end AI capabilities across every stage of the software development lifecycle to help organizations develop secure software faster.
GitLab was recently recognized as a Leader in the first-ever 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants (1). According to Gartner, “By 2027, the number of platform engineering teams using AI to augment every phase of the SDLC will have increased from 5% to 40%.” (2)
According to GitLab’s 2024 Global DevSecOps report, developers spend less than a quarter of their time writing new code, highlighting the opportunity for GitLab Duo Enterprise to introduce efficiencies beyond code creation. Survey respondents identified improved productivity (51%), faster deployments (44%), and increased accuracy and security (40%) as key organizational benefits of AI.
GitLab Duo Enterprise features include all capabilities in GitLab Duo Pro, plus additional enterprise-focused capabilities to help organizations improve software development workflow efficiencies, proactively detect and fix security vulnerabilities, and enhance team collaboration with privacy-first AI. Available in GitLab Duo Pro and GitLab Duo Enterprise:
Available only in GitLab Duo Enterprise:
Supporting Quotes:
(1) Source: 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants, Arun Batchu, Haritha Khandabattu, Philip Walsh, Matt Brasier, August 2024. (2) Source: Gartner, How Platform Engineering Teams Can Augment DevOps with AI, Manjunath Bhat, Cameron Haight, Bill Blosen, January 2024.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved
GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 40 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.
Media Contact: Christina Weaver [email protected]
50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab
See what your team can do with the intelligent
DevSecOps platform.