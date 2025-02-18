GitLab To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, February 18, 2025 -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and its full fiscal year 2025, which ended January 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Monday, March 3, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST.

GitLab Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST

Earnings Call Registration: https://bit.ly/4ggCwB0

Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

GitLab uses its Investor Relations website ir.gitlab.com and its X feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.