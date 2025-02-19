GitLab Chief Executive Officer Bill Staples and GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 19, 2025 -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that GitLab Chief Executive Officer Bill Staples and GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:50 p.m. Pacific Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1708114&tp_key=de7f3c7f48&tp_special=8

A link to the webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website for one year.