GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins to Present at the 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO-- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins will present at the 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference in New York on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://sqps.onstreamsecure.com/origin/enliven/players/EnlivenPlayer.html?customerId=22&eventId=52504943&checkCompany=1&checkEmail=1&checkName=1

A link to the webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website for one year.