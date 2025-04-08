GitLab Wins a 2025 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for DevOps

GitLab recognized as Application Development - DevOps partner

SAN FRANCISCO – April 8, 2025 – All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award in the Application Development - DevOps category. This is the fifth consecutive year GitLab has been recognized.

Over the past year, GitLab continued its momentum with Google Cloud to release several product improvements, including the expanded platform integrations to help developers work more effectively. The integrations combine GitLab's comprehensive DevSecOps platform capabilities, including source code management, planning, CI/CD workflow, and advanced security and compliance with Google Identity Access Management, Workload Identity Federation, Google Cloud Artifact Registry, and Google Compute Engine.

From the GitLab platform, joint customers have complete visibility across the entire software development lifecycle, including integrated Google Cloud services, without context switching between systems.

This recognition builds on the long-standing relationship between GitLab and Google Cloud, which began in 2018.

Supporting Quotes:

“We had to find platforms that could support our ambitions. GitLab and Google Cloud make a very good pair for that,” said Andy Chow, technology chief of staff at Airwallex. “Thanks to Airwallex's partnership with these two platforms, we have been able to develop a payment infrastructure that is scalable, enhances our performance, and provides a seamless user experience. And the collaboration is ongoing and continues to prioritize innovative solutions, security, and user satisfaction. The partnership meets our business needs.”

“We are pleased to be recognized by Google Cloud as a leader in Application Development for the fifth year in a row,” said Nick Cayou, VP of Global Ecosystem at GitLab. “By providing complete visibility across software development workflows, we empower customers to ship secure software faster while delivering a great developer experience. We look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver innovative solutions for joint customers."

"Google Cloud’s Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce GitLab as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."