GitLab Announces the General Availability of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q

Accelerating secure software innovation with GitLab’s unified DevSecOps platform and Amazon Q Developer agents

Delivering a unified developer experience with agentic AI workflows

Enabling organizations to accelerate development velocity while maintaining end-to-end security and compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2025 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced the general availability of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q. The integrated offering is available today as a bundle for GitLab Ultimate self-managed customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q embeds Amazon Q’s software development agents directly into the GitLab DevSecOps platform. The integration accelerates complex, multi-step tasks across the entire software development lifecycle, reduces context switching between tools, and helps accelerate development cycles.

By combining Amazon Q Developer with the existing capabilities of GitLab Duo, such as code completion and explanation, chat, vulnerability explanation and remediation, and root cause analysis, GitLab Duo with Amazon Q helps tackle critical development challenges, such as:

Autonomous feature development: Transforms new feature ideas from issues into merge-ready code in minutes by analyzing requirements, planning the implementation, and generating a merge request while adhering to internal development standards.

Legacy codebase modernization: Automates the code refactoring process for legacy codebases starting with Java 8 and 11. Modernize applications quickly by creating a comprehensive upgrade plan and generating fully documented merge requests with a clear audit trail.

Security vulnerability remediation: Helps reduce vulnerability remediation time by explaining vulnerabilities, performing root cause analysis, and offering one-click remediation with recommended code changes.

Quality assurance improvement: Contributes to consistent quality by automatically generating code reviews that interpret application logic to minimize manual review efforts.

Code review optimization: Streamlines code review cycles and facilitates higher-quality code merges by providing inline feedback, suggesting improvements, and highlighting security and performance considerations.

To learn more about GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, read the GitLab blog.

Supporting Quotes:

“Participating in the early access program for GitLab Duo with Amazon Q has given us a glimpse into its transformative potential for our development workflows,” said Osmar Alonso, DevOps engineer at Volkswagen Digital Solutions. “Even in its early stages, we saw how the deeper integration with autonomous agents could streamline our process, from code commit to production. We're excited to see how this technology empowers our team to focus on innovation and accelerate our digital transformation."

"We're excited to see GitLab and AWS combine their strengths to bring agentic AI to life in software development,” said Liz Dobelstein, manager, Build and Release Engineering at Availity. “GitLab Duo with Amazon Q addresses critical challenges to harnessing AI's full potential, especially at a time when security and privacy are paramount. We're eager to see how this end-to-end DevSecOps experience transforms our development workflows.”

“GitLab Duo with Amazon Q is a significant advancement in making agentic AI practical for software development teams,” said Arnal Dayaratna, research vice president, Software Development at IDC. “By integrating Amazon Q’s Developer agents directly into GitLab’s unified platform, the joint offering streamlines workflows, enabling teams to significantly accelerate secure software delivery.”

"With Amazon Q Developer agents embedded directly into GitLab Duo, we are automating complex development tasks," said Deepak Singh, vice president of Developer Agents and Experiences at AWS. "Developers can now focus on creative work while Amazon Q handles all the complex tasks from code modernization to security remediation, helping organizations ship better software faster while maintaining enterprise security and compliance."

"The general availability of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q marks a new era of seamless, AI-driven software development," said David DeSanto, chief product officer at GitLab. "Combining GitLab’s comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform with Amazon Q Developer agents empowers development teams to accelerate software innovation while ensuring security is deeply embedded across the entire software development lifecycle."