GitLab Announces GitLab 18 with AI-Native Capabilities to Increase Developer Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced the launch of GitLab 18, including AI capabilities natively integrated into the platform and major new innovations across core DevOps, and security and compliance workflows that are available now, with further enhancements planned throughout the year. Additionally, GitLab Premium customers can now purchase Duo Enterprise without requiring an upgrade to GitLab Ultimate.
Accelerating the AI-Native Developer Experience with GitLab Duo
GitLab 18 transforms developer workflows by further integrating AI throughout the platform. GitLab Premium and Ultimate customers can leverage AI-powered Code Suggestions for real-time code completion and code generation as well as Chat for instant access to code explanations, code refactoring, test generation, and code fixes, directly within their preferred source code editor or integrated development environment (IDE), now at no additional cost.
These AI-native capabilities enhance GitLab Premium’s powerful foundation to help scaling organizations deliver secure source code management, advanced CI/CD, and an improved developer experience without requiring separate tooling, licensing, or governance.
Additionally, in response to customer demand, GitLab Premium customers can now purchase Duo Enterprise, GitLab’s comprehensive suite of AI offerings, without requiring an upgrade to GitLab Ultimate. This includes advanced team collaboration and context-aware AI capabilities across the full development lifecycle.
Enhancing Core Platform Capabilities in GitLab 18
GitLab is also introducing significant enhancements to its platform capabilities, extending core DevSecOps workflows by centralizing artifact management, optimizing CI/CD pipelines for speed and security, and empowering cross-functional teams with a unified platform.
Further enhancements to GitLab 18 include strengthening its built-in security and compliance capabilities to help customers achieve comprehensive visibility and control over security risk.
To learn more about the AI-native capabilities now available in GitLab Premium and Ultimate as part of GitLab 18, read the GitLab blog.
Supporting Quotes:
"For us, as GitLab users, Duo's intelligent code suggestions have become a daily asset for our developers,” said Felix Kortmann, chief technology officer at Ignite by FORVIA HELLA. “Combined with the chat feature, it allows for immediate feedback and iteration, resulting in faster development cycles and a more secure codebase. It's a seamless and powerful addition to our workflows."
"GitLab has already been instrumental in eliminating our reliance on a fragmented toolchain, which cut costs from disconnected solutions, and streamlined our workflow,” said Andrei Nita, chief technology officer at McKenzie Intelligence Services. “Enhancing GitLab Premium with Duo will give us even greater efficiency and cost savings as our developers spend less time on routine coding tasks and more time tackling complex challenges that drive real business value."
"Today's fragmented landscape of AI point solutions creates unnecessary complexity for development teams,” said David DeSanto, chief product officer at GitLab. “By natively integrating the essential capabilities of GitLab Duo Code Suggestions and Chat directly within the GitLab DevSecOps platform, we’re eliminating the need for separate tools, licenses, and governance structures. This unified approach enables teams to accelerate their workflows and improve productivity while maintaining security and compliance standards."
GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.
See what your team can do with a single platform for software delivery.Get free trial