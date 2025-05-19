Enabling public sector agencies and customers in regulated industries to deliver secure software with GitLab Dedicated for Government

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2025 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced it has achieved Authority to Operate status at the Moderate impact level from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for GitLab Dedicated for Government under the sponsorship of the General Services Administration (GSA).

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to adopting secure and compliant cloud products and services across the federal government. GitLab completed a thorough assessment process with adherence to stringent criteria, including implementing necessary security controls, regular audits, and continuous monitoring.

GitLab Dedicated for Government, now FedRAMP authorized, delivers a powerful DevSecOps platform with data residency, isolation, and private networking to help meet critical security and compliance requirements.

To learn more about GitLab Dedicated for Government, read the GitLab blog.

Supporting Quote:

“Achieving the FedRAMP Authority to Operate status demonstrates GitLab’s commitment to providing government agencies with a secure and efficient DevSecOps platform,” said Rob Smith, Public Sector Area Vice President at GitLab. “This designation expands access for public sector and highly regulated organizations to take advantage of GitLab Dedicated for Government, enabling them to deliver secure software in the cloud while helping them meet stringent data compliance and privacy requirements.”