GitLab To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended April 30, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

GitLab First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

