GitLab Recognized as Leader by Independent Research Firm in DevOps Platforms Report

SAN FRANCISCO – June 2, 2025 – All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025 report.

The report evaluated 11 DevOps platform vendors across 26 criteria based on current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. GitLab received the highest scores possible in the project planning/alignment, build automation and CI, and pipeline security criteria.

According to the report, “GitLab is the most all-in-one of the all-in-one solutions and suits enterprises looking to standardize with a single purchase.”

The report also cites GitLab’s strong day zero experience, noting that “everything is ready to run out-of-the-box,” supplemented by extensive migration tools and instructive video tutorials. Also cited are GitLab’s strong developer tooling, Amazon Q integration with GitLab Duo, a cloud development environment (CDE), IDP, and wikis for documentation.

The report includes feedback from customers appreciating GitLab’s monthly release cadence, noting that the regular feature deliveries allow them to be nimble. According to the report,

“GitLab’s community engagement outshines its larger rivals.”

GitLab’s end-to-end intelligent platform enables organizations to build better, more secure software faster, while increasing operational efficiency and improving developer experience.

