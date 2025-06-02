GitLab Recognized as Leader by Independent Research Firm in DevOps Platforms Report

According to the report, GitLab is the most all-in-one of the all-in-one solutions assessed
SAN FRANCISCO – June 2, 2025 – All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025 report.
The report evaluated 11 DevOps platform vendors across 26 criteria based on current offering, strategy, and customer feedback. GitLab received the highest scores possible in the project planning/alignment, build automation and CI, and pipeline security criteria.
According to the report, “GitLab is the most all-in-one of the all-in-one solutions and suits enterprises looking to standardize with a single purchase.”
The report also cites GitLab’s strong day zero experience, noting that “everything is ready to run out-of-the-box,” supplemented by extensive migration tools and instructive video tutorials. Also cited are GitLab’s strong developer tooling, Amazon Q integration with GitLab Duo, a cloud development environment (CDE), IDP, and wikis for documentation.
The report includes feedback from customers appreciating GitLab’s monthly release cadence, noting that the regular feature deliveries allow them to be nimble. According to the report,
“GitLab’s community engagement outshines its larger rivals.”
GitLab’s end-to-end intelligent platform enables organizations to build better, more secure software faster, while increasing operational efficiency and improving developer experience.
For more information, read the blog.
GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.
Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.
See what your team can do with a single platform for software delivery.Get free trial