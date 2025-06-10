GitLab Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

San Francisco (June 10, 2025) -All-Remote-GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive,
intelligent DevSecOps platform, today reported financial results for its first quarter fiscal year of 2026, ended April 30, 2025.
“First quarter fiscal year 2026 results underscore the power of our AI-native DevSecOps platform to help customers deliver mission-critical software. We’re giving every developer the AI-driven edge they need to innovate faster and more efficiently,” said Bill Staples, GitLab chief executive officer. "As AI transforms development practices, our unified platform enables organizations to integrate these capabilities within a framework that helps maintain enterprise controls and deliver the required scalability and security.”
“I am pleased with our team’s execution which resulted in 27% revenue growth in the first quarter, significant year-over-year operating margin expansion, and record adjusted free cash flow,” said Brian Robins, GitLab chief financial officer. “GitLab’s platform approach continues to drive momentum across the business, and, with our GitLab 18 release, we offer the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform in the market.”
For the full press release, visit GitLab's Investor Relations site.
GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab
enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.
