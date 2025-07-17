GitLab Announces the Public Beta of GitLab Duo Agent Platform

Enabling asynchronous collaboration between developers and specialized AI agents through an intelligent orchestration platform

Transforming software development workflows from isolated linear processes into dynamic, multi-agent collaboration

Available now to GitLab Premium and Ultimate customers through IDE integrations and the Web UI

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced the public beta launch of GitLab Duo Agent Platform, a DevSecOps orchestration platform designed to unlock asynchronous collaboration between developers and AI agents.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform represents a significant advancement in software development by establishing an intelligent orchestration layer that facilitates seamless collaboration between specialized AI agents and human developers. Leveraging GitLab's role as the system of record for software development, the platform equips AI agents with comprehensive project context, enabling informed decisions that align with organizational standards.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform Capabilities Available Now in Public Beta

The first capabilities for GitLab Duo Agent Platform in public beta, now available to Premium and Ultimate customers, include:

Software Development Flow : The first orchestrated multi-agent workflow that gathers comprehensive context, clarifies ambiguities with developers, and executes strategic plans to make precise changes to codebases and repositories, leveraging the project structure, codebase, and history along with additional context like GitLab issues or merge requests.

: The first orchestrated multi-agent workflow that gathers comprehensive context, clarifies ambiguities with developers, and executes strategic plans to make precise changes to codebases and repositories, leveraging the project structure, codebase, and history along with additional context like GitLab issues or merge requests. GitLab Duo Agentic Chat in IDE : Transforms the chat experience from a passive Q&A tool into an active development partner directly in development environments, enabling more sophisticated interactions and task delegation through enhanced capabilities, including:

: Transforms the chat experience from a passive Q&A tool into an active development partner directly in development environments, enabling more sophisticated interactions and task delegation through enhanced capabilities, including: Iterative Feedback and Chat History : Enables Duo Agentic Chat to support stateful, conversational partnerships that help foster trust and enable developers to delegate more complex tasks with corrective guidance.

: Enables Duo Agentic Chat to support stateful, conversational partnerships that help foster trust and enable developers to delegate more complex tasks with corrective guidance. Streamlined Delegation Through Slash Commands : Expanded commands such as /explain, /tests, and /include that create a "delegation language" for quick and precise intent, with /include allowing explicit context injection from specific files, issues, merge requests, or dependencies.

: Expanded commands such as /explain, /tests, and /include that create a "delegation language" for quick and precise intent, with /include allowing explicit context injection from specific files, issues, merge requests, or dependencies. Personalization Through Custom Rules : Enables developers to tailor agent behavior to individual and team preferences using natural language for development style guides and organizational policies.

: Enables developers to tailor agent behavior to individual and team preferences using natural language for development style guides and organizational policies. GitLab Duo Agentic Chat in Web UI : Provides direct access within the GitLab Web UI, evolving the agent from a coding assistant to a true DevSecOps agent with access to rich non-code context and the ability to make changes directly from the Web UI.

: Provides direct access within the GitLab Web UI, evolving the agent from a coding assistant to a true DevSecOps agent with access to rich non-code context and the ability to make changes directly from the Web UI. JetBrains IDEs Support : Expands Duo Agentic Chat to the JetBrains family of IDEs, including IntelliJ, PyCharm, GoLand, and WebStorm, with automatic agentic capabilities for existing users and marketplace installation for new users.

: Expands Duo Agentic Chat to the JetBrains family of IDEs, including IntelliJ, PyCharm, GoLand, and WebStorm, with automatic agentic capabilities for existing users and marketplace installation for new users. Model Context Protocol (MCP) Client Support: Enables Duo Agentic Chat to connect to remote and locally running MCP servers, allowing connections to systems beyond GitLab with any service that exposes itself via MCP, becoming part of the agent's skill set.

Each month, GitLab plans to increase the scope and quality of the Duo Agent Platform in subsequent 18.x releases, with a target for general availability by the end of the year. To learn more about GitLab Duo Agent Platform capabilities and product roadmap, read the GitLab blog.

Supporting Quotes

“GitLab Duo Agent Platform enhances our development workflow with AI that truly understands our codebase and our organization,” said Bal Kang, Engineering Platform Lead at NatWest. “Having GitLab Duo AI agents embedded in our system of record for code, tests, CI/CD, and the entire software development lifecycle boosts productivity, velocity, and efficiency. The agents have become true collaborators to our teams, and their ability to understand intent, break down problems, and take action frees our developers to tackle the exciting, innovative work they love.”

“As software development workflows grow in complexity and organizations look to leverage AI, there's an increasing need for platforms that can integrate AI capabilities without adding to existing disjointed toolchains,” said Rachel Stephens, Research Director at RedMonk. “As a DevSecOps platform, GitLab is already positioned to help developers collaborate both synchronously and asynchronously. Now the GitLab Duo Agent Platform intends to take this a step further, helping developers also integrate AI agents into their workflows.”

"Today marks a pivotal moment in software development as we introduce the public beta of the GitLab Duo Agent Platform, the first DevSecOps orchestration platform designed to unlock asynchronous collaboration between developers and AI agents," said Bill Staples, CEO at GitLab. “GitLab Duo Agent Platform isn't just another AI tool; it's a fundamental reimagining of software development from isolated, linear processes into dynamic, intelligent collaboration. By leveraging GitLab's unique position as the system of record for the entire software development lifecycle, we're providing AI agents with unprecedented context and capabilities. This enables our customers to work with AI agents that have comprehensive context about their codebase, their workflows, and their organizational goals to help boost productivity, velocity, and efficiency.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

