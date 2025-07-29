GitLab C-Suite Survey: AI-Driven Software Innovation Could Unlock $750B+ in Value

Software innovation is driving revenue, but human expertise, skill gaps, AI governance, and strategic alignment remain make-or-break factors for long-term success

San Francisco, CA – July 29, 2025 – ALL REMOTE — GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today released its 2025 executive research report, The Economics of Software Innovation: $750B+ Opportunity at a Crossroads. Conducted by The Harris Poll, the study surveyed 2,786 C-level executives across eight global markets on the role of software innovation in business success. The report defines software innovation as “creating new or significantly enhancing existing software to introduce novel capabilities, improve efficiency, or solve problems in new ways.”

Executives recognize that AI-enhanced software innovation is driving a significant economic shift, serving as a key driver of business growth and expansion. However, while AI adoption is delivering measurable ROI and increased productivity, the report also surfaces tensions around skills gaps, human-machine collaboration, and the need for formal governance of agentic AI.

Additionally, while leaders aspire to achieve optimal productivity through a 50/50 human-AI partnership, the current reality reveals that humans handle three-quarters of the work, and AI contributes just one-quarter. This disconnect exists alongside persistent concerns about job displacement, the perceived complexity of AI systems, and cybersecurity.

Report themes include:

AI-powered software innovation emerges as the new economic growth engine, unlocking billions in value

Executives surveyed report saving an average of $28,249 per developer annually from AI investments, translating to more than $750 billion in potential global value when applied to the world’s 27 million developers. The U.S. alone accounts for $149 billion

91% report that software innovation is now a core business priority.

58% report that their organization has experienced business growth tied to software innovation efforts over the last 12 months.

They estimate a 44% increase in revenue and a 48% increase in developer productivity due to the use of AI.

Agentic AI takes off, but execs say security and trust must catch up

89% of executives expect agentic AI to become the industry standard for software development within three years.

Topping the list of concerns around the adoption of agentic AI are cybersecurity threats (52%), data privacy and security (51%), and maintaining governance (45%).

53% are implementing regulatory-aligned governance measures.

52% are developing internal AI policies, while 47% are using third-party audits.

Talent gaps threaten the human edge in the age of AI, making upskilling an imperative

99% of executives say human contributions are valuable for software development.

92% express that businesses should prioritize training employees to work alongside agentic AI to address skill gaps.

73% believe that human input for human-AI partnership should be at least 50/50, with only 27% believing that AI should do the majority of the work.

Creativity (39%) and strategic vision (39%) rank as the most valued human inputs.

AI is a boardroom priority as software innovation proves its bottom-line impact

91% of executives say their board is bought into the benefits of software innovation.

82% report willingness to invest over half of their company’s annual IT budget to prioritize software innovation.

90% have adopted frameworks linking software development activities to key business outcomes.

The most common metrics used today to measure software innovation success are increased business growth (40%), improved problem-solving capabilities (40%), and enhanced developer productivity (39%)

“AI-fueled software innovation is an undeniable source of competitive advantage and economic impact, with 91% of executives saying that it’s now a core business priority,” said Bill Staples, chief executive officer at GitLab. “The companies pulling ahead are the ones blending AI with human expertise, leveraging agentic AI with intention, aligning software strategy with business value, and building guardrails to innovate responsibly. With $750+ billion per year in potential value at stake globally, the organizations that optimize this human-AI partnership today will define the future of software tomorrow.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

