GitLab Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Secure DevSecOps to GitLab Dedicated Customers

San Francisco, CA - August 6, 2025 - All Remote – GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, announced today that it has signed a three-year, strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The agreement expands access to GitLab Dedicated, a single-tenant offering that enables organizations in highly regulated industries and the public sector to leverage cloud infrastructure while meeting complex compliance requirements, including data residency, isolation, and private networking.

GitLab Dedicated is managed and hosted by GitLab and deployed in customers' chosen AWS Regions. This approach eliminates the need for organizations to build and manage their own infrastructure while providing the flexibility of a self-managed instance.

This collaboration addresses organizations' need for unified development and security toolchains. By consolidating disparate cybersecurity and development tools into a single platform, GitLab Dedicated eliminates tool sprawl, accelerates development cycles, reduces operational costs, and strengthens security governance.

The agreement builds on GitLab’s existing collaboration with AWS, which has delivered secure DevSecOps capabilities across multiple industries. For more information about GitLab’s work with AWS, visit: https://about.gitlab.com/partners/technology-partners/aws/

Supporting Quotes:

“GitLab Dedicated has driven stronger collaboration, productivity, and creativity for our software development teams,” said Bal Kang, Engineering Platform Lead at NatWest. “GitLab’s single platform enables our engineers to collaborate more easily, delivering new customer outcomes rapidly and securely. Since onboarding, we’ve delivered value and innovation for our customers faster than ever.”

"We're seeing more enterprises accelerate their cloud transformation while maintaining strict compliance standards," said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships at AWS. "Our collaboration with GitLab eliminates the compliance roadblocks that have traditionally held regulated industries back, empowering joint customers to innovate faster while meeting their most stringent security requirements."

"Organizations in regulated industries have been forced to choose between cloud efficiency and compliance requirements," said Ian Steward, Chief Revenue Officer at GitLab. "This collaboration eliminates that trade-off by delivering enterprise-grade DevSecOps capabilities with the data residency and isolation controls that sectors like financial services and government require. We look forward to continuing to grow our collaboration with AWS and deliver shared value to customers.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

