GitLab To Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

San Francisco, CA - August 20, 2025 - All Remote – GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended July 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

GitLab Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

GitLab uses its Investor Relations website ir.gitlab.com and its X feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

