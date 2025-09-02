GitLab Appoints New Chief Product and Marketing Officer and Chief Information Officer

New leadership appointments bring deep innovation and technical expertise, positioning the company for its next phase of growth

Manav Khurana will lead GitLab’s product, design, and marketing functions, and will focus on advancing AI product vision and creating a product-led growth motion that prioritizes self-service customer acquisition

Manu Narayan will lead system and process transformation, overseeing internal AI strategy, enterprise technology, and data infrastructure

San Francisco, CA - September 2, 2025 - All Remote – GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced the appointments of Manav Khurana as Chief Product and Marketing Officer (CPMO) and Manu Narayan as Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Khurana will be responsible for leading GitLab’s product, design, and marketing functions, focusing on AI innovation for the enterprise and product-led growth motions that drive developer mindshare, customer acquisition, and expansion through seamless product and marketing experiences. With 25 years of experience, he brings deep expertise in establishing new technology categories and building tools that enable engineers to do their best work and create great software.

Prior to joining GitLab, Khurana served as the chief product officer at New Relic and has also held product and marketing leadership roles at Twilio, Aruba HPE, and Motorola. He holds a B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Rochester and an MBA from Santa Clara University.

“AI has dramatically accelerated individual developer productivity, but has also created new organizational challenges for customers around security, testing, and code quality,” said Manav Khurana, chief product and marketing officer, GitLab. “I believe GitLab is uniquely positioned to solve this problem with its proven platform for modernizing software development, operations, and security. I am excited to work alongside the talented team in product, design, and marketing to help multiply the value we deliver to our customers.”

As Chief Information Officer, Narayan will lead system and process transformation to support GitLab’s growth and is responsible for GitLab’s internal AI strategy, as well as enterprise technology and data infrastructure.

Before joining GitLab, Narayan served as the vice president of business technology at Confluent, driving the organization's consumption-based transformation, internal AI initiatives, and numerous critical systems and process programs focused on long-term efficiency and scalability. Previously, he led the internal technology teams at BlackLine, Applied Minds, and CIM. Manu attended the University of California, Los Angeles.

"I am excited to join GitLab to lead our internal AI strategy, and enterprise technology and data infrastructure, which will help our customers continue to plan, build, manage, and deliver software more efficiently,” said Manu Narayan, chief information officer, GitLab. “I am passionate about how technology can be a true force multiplier for organizations, and I look forward to helping drive system and process transformation that supports GitLab's continued growth.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

