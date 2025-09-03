GitLab Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

San Francisco (September 3, 2025) - All-Remote-GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal year of 2026, ended July 31, 2025.

“This quarter’s results demonstrate the strength of GitLab’s AI-native DevSecOps platform as we continue to drive customer-focused innovation,” said Bill Staples, GitLab chief executive officer. “GitLab Duo Agent Platform represents our vision for human-AI collaboration across the software development lifecycle. With extensibility and interoperability at our core, GitLab gives customers the flexibility to build software with their choice of AI generation tools integrated directly within GitLab, underpinned by the full lifecycle data needed to deliver faster, higher quality AI outcomes.”

“Our team achieved strong second quarter fiscal year 2026 results, with 29% revenue growth and significant year-over-year operating margin expansion,” said Brian Robins, GitLab chief financial officer. “GitLab's sustained growth reflects the transformational value enterprises achieve through the only cloud-agnostic, model-neutral DevSecOps platform with comprehensive contextual AI capabilities that span planning through deployment, capable of running anywhere, including air-gapped environments."

For the full press release, visit GitLab's Investor Relations site

