GitLab Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants

GitLab was recognized for its execution and vision.

San Francisco (September 17, 2025) - All-Remote- GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced it was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants for the second consecutive year. The Magic Quadrant, which evaluated 14 vendors, recognized GitLab as a leader based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute."

According to Gartner, “AI code assistants enhance software developers’ experience by boosting their efficiency, accelerating application development, minimizing cognitive overload, amplifying their problem-solving skills, enabling faster learning, fostering creativity and maintaining their state of flow.”

This recognition comes as GitLab advances its broader AI strategy, evolving from intelligent code assistance to AI-native development that transforms how entire teams plan, build, secure, and deploy software.

GitLab Duo was evaluated for this report prior to GitLab launching GitLab Duo Agent Platform, which brings agentic AI capabilities natively to the GitLab DevSecOps platform to enable seamless collaboration between human developers and AI agents across the software development lifecycle.

Supporting Quotes:

"We're honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants for the second consecutive year," said Manav Khurana, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at GitLab. "GitLab is pioneering a future where AI agents work alongside human developers to amplify team productivity across the entire software development lifecycle. Our approach helps developers stay focused on complex, high-impact work while AI handles routine tasks, allowing teams to innovate faster on the comprehensive platform they already know and trust."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants, By Philip Walsh, Haritha Khandabattu, Matt Brasier, Arun Batchu, Keith Holloway, 15 September 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

