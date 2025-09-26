GitLab Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms for the Third Consecutive Year

GitLab positioned first in 4 out of 6 use cases in the accompanying 2025 Critical Capabilities for DevOps Platforms report

SAN FRANCISCO – September 26, 2025 – All Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms. This Magic Quadrant, which evaluated 10 vendors, builds on GitLab’s recent placement as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants and marks the third consecutive year GitLab has been named a Leader.

According to Gartner, “DevOps platforms simplify the creation, maintenance and management of the components required for the delivery of various types of modern software. Platforms create common workflows and data models, simplify user access, provide production-like development and test environments, and provide a consistent user experience (UX) to reduce cognitive load. They lead to improved visibility, auditability and traceability for the software delivery value stream. This end-to-end view encourages a systems-thinking mindset and accelerates feedback loops.”

In addition to the Magic Quadrant, the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for DevOps Platforms report positioned GitLab first in 4 out of 6 evaluated use cases.

This recognition comes as GitLab continues its rapid pace of innovation, having shipped new solutions to customers every month for 150+ consecutive months. Recent advances include GitLab Duo Agent Platform, which uniquely brings together agentic AI capabilities with enterprise context to enable seamless collaboration between human developers and AI agents across the entire software development lifecycle.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in DevOps Platforms for the third consecutive year," said Manav Khurana, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at GitLab. “We believe this recognition validates our approach to provide the most comprehensive DevSecOps platform that serves the full software development lifecycle. Being ranked 1st in four critical use cases, we believe we’re proving that our integrated approach to security, compliance, and AI-native development delivers measurable business value.”

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, Keith Mann, Thomas Murphy, Bill Holz, George Spafford, September 22, 2025

Source: Gartner, Critical Capabilities for DevOps Platforms, Thomas Murphy, Keith Mann, George Spafford, Bill Holz, September 23, 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

