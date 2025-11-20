GitLab Chief Executive Officer Bill Staples and GitLab Interim Chief Financial Officer James Shen to Present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

San Francisco, CA - November 20, 2025 - All Remote – GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced that GitLab Chief Executive Officer Bill Staples and GitLab Interim Chief Financial Officer James Shen will present at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Mountain Time and will be webcast live at the following link: cc.webcasts.com/ubsx001/120125a_js/?entity=47_DTTP8IY

A link to the webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website for one year.

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

