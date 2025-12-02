GitLab Appoints Jessica Ross As Chief Financial Officer

San Francisco (December 2, 2025) - All-Remote-GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced the appointment of Jessica Ross as chief financial officer, effective January 15, 2026. Ross succeeds Interim CFO James Shen, who will return to his role as vice president of finance.

Ross’ appointment comes as GitLab continues to see strong momentum, achieving 25% revenue growth in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. She will oversee GitLab's global finance, accounting, and investor relations functions as the company accelerates DevSecOps innovation for enterprises worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to GitLab," said Bill Staples, GitLab chief executive officer. "She brings extensive public company experience and a proven track record leading finance, strategy, and operational excellence at some of the world's most respected technology companies. Her experience driving durable growth at scale and leading business transformation at Salesforce and Frontdoor makes her well-suited to support GitLab's next chapter. Her leadership will help us continue delivering value for customers, partners, and shareholders, as we see demand for GitLab continues to expand."

"Jessica's extensive public company experience and proven operational expertise make her an excellent addition to GitLab's leadership team," said David Henshall, GitLab board member and audit committee chair. "Her track record of driving financial discipline and supporting strategic growth at scale aligns well with GitLab's trajectory. The Board looks forward to working with her as the company continues to expand its market leadership."

“I am honored to be joining GitLab at such an exciting moment,” said Ross. “Organizations around the world are looking for trusted partners to help them navigate the complexity of AI, security, and modern software delivery, and GitLab is well-positioned to meet this growing need. I am excited to partner with Bill, the leadership team, and the board to drive disciplined growth, strengthen operational excellence, and create sustainable value for customers, partners, and shareholders.”

Ross brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, and operational leadership across public and private companies. She most recently served as senior vice president and CFO of Frontdoor, Inc. Before Frontdoor, Ross spent three years in senior executive roles at Salesforce. Earlier in her career, she served as vice president and chief accounting officer at Stitch Fix and held finance leadership positions at Kaiser Permanente and The Gymboree Corporation, following 12 years in public accounting at Arthur Andersen and Deloitte.

Ross holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

