San Francisco (December 2, 2025) - All-Remote-GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive, intelligent DevSecOps platform, today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal year of 2026, ended October 31, 2025.

“More code means more of a need for GitLab,” said Bill Staples, GitLab chief executive officer. “Engagement is growing across our platform as we are a critical part of how our customers deliver high quality, secure software. We’ve architected GitLab and Duo Agent Platform to provide intelligent orchestration across the software lifecycle, facilitate trust and accuracy in an AI world, and help accelerate the end to end software delivery process required to win.”

“I am pleased with GitLab’s strong third quarter results for fiscal year 2026, which resulted in 25% year-over-year revenue growth,” said James Shen, GitLab interim chief financial officer. “By investing strategically while delivering free cash flow, we are building GitLab for sustainable growth at scale. We're positioning GitLab for long-term success to take advantage of a rapidly transforming market from a place of strength.”

For the full press release, visit GitLab's Investor Relations site

