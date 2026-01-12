GitLab Appoints Siva Padisetty as Chief Technology Officer

Veteran engineering leader brings two decades of experience scaling cloud platforms and modernizing enterprise systems

San Francisco, CA – January 12, 2026 - All-Remote - GitLab Inc., the most comprehensive intelligent DevSecOps platform, today announced the appointment of Siva Padisetty as Chief Technology Officer, effective January 15, 2026. Padisetty will lead GitLab’s software engineering, operations, and customer support teams to execute the company's technical vision and strategy and oversee the development and delivery of GitLab's products. He succeeds Sabrina Farmer, who stepped down from her role and will remain in an advisory capacity through January 31, 2026, to ensure a seamless transition.

"We are thrilled to welcome Siva to GitLab," said Bill Staples, GitLab chief executive officer. "Siva is the engineer's CTO. He's spent his career building and scaling some of the most critical infrastructure platforms in the industry, including systems that manage millions of instances and foundational tools that enterprises rely on every day. That experience will be invaluable as we continue building GitLab into a generational company and delivering on our vision of intelligent orchestration for DevSecOps."

"Siva brings deep technical expertise and a track record of building platforms at scale," said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab co-founder and executive board chair. “He's built systems that developers actually want to use while meeting the demands of enterprise customers, and he's done it at a billion-dollar scale. The board looks forward to working with him as GitLab enters its next phase of growth."

"The real opportunity with AI isn't just faster code, it's a smarter software development lifecycle. GitLab's end-to-end platform makes that possible,” said Siva Padisetty, GitLab chief technology officer. “Throughout my career, I've focused on building systems that improve the developer experience while helping them maintain the security and reliability needed to ship software at scale. GitLab is uniquely positioned to help enterprises navigate this shift, and I'm excited to be part of it."

Padisetty brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling distributed systems at Microsoft, AWS, and, most recently, as CTO at New Relic, where he led the transformation of the company's monolith into modern, modular cloud services while scaling the business to over $1B in revenue Prior to New Relic, he spent more than eight years at AWS, most recently as GM of Cloud Management, and 18 years at Microsoft. Across these companies, he led engineering teams that built, transformed, and operated some of the world’s largest services, from modernizing existing platforms to delivering new services from the ground up.

Padisetty holds a Master of Science in Computer Science and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy, Anna University in Chennai, India.

