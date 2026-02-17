GitLab to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

San Francisco, CA - February 17, 2026 - All Remote – GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and its full fiscal year 2026, which ended January 31, 2026, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

GitLab Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

GitLab uses its Investor Relations website ir.gitlab.com and its X feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

* Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

