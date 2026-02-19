GitLab Chief Executive Officer Bill Staples and GitLab Chief Financial Officer Jessica Ross to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

San Francisco, CA - February 19, 2026 - All Remote – GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced that GitLab Chief Executive Officer Bill Staples and GitLab Chief Financial Officer Jessica Ross will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time and will be webcast live at the following link: cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030226a_js/?entity=40_U5OP88G

A link to the webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website for one year.

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

* Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

Media Contact Chloe Guillemot

[email protected]

Investor Contact Yaoxian Chew

[email protected]