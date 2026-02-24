TCS and GitLab partner to bring AI-powered orchestration to accelerate software innovation at scale

Global collaboration to accelerate enterprise innovation through intelligent orchestration and agentic AI automation across the DevSecOps lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO - MUMBAI, February 25, 2026 - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has partnered with GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, to use intelligent orchestration and agentic AI automation to help enterprises accelerate innovation velocity at scale.

This collaboration combines TCS' expertise in AI-led enterprise transformation capabilities with GitLab's pre-built AI agents and intelligent orchestration for software development. Together, TCS and GitLab will enable customers to accelerate software delivery, enhance security, and orchestrate AI agents across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) within their organization's full context, standards, and guardrails.

Alex Picker, VP of Global Ecosystems, GitLab, said, "TCS brings extensive industry experience and global scale that enterprises need to maximize the value of GitLab Duo Agent Platform at scale. Together, we're enabling joint customers to transform how they build and deliver software, orchestrating AI agents across the entire software development lifecycle with the governance, security, and support that enterprises require."

Ashok Krish, Head AI Practice, TCS said, "Transformation in the AI era requires not just modern tools, but a fundamental reimagining of how software is built, secured, and delivered. Our strategic partnership with GitLab is aimed at making AI real for enterprises. It enables us to bring AI-Native DevSecOps capabilities to our clients. This is particularly crucial as enterprises navigate the imperative of AI-led rapid software development while maintaining reliability, security and compliance."

The cornerstone of this partnership is helping customers implement GitLab Duo Agent Platform, which enables organizations to orchestrate agentic AI automation across the software lifecycle. The platform provides comprehensive agentic AI capabilities across the software lifecycle, including Agentic chat, Foundational agents prebuilt by GitLab experts, Custom agents to help automate complex development tasks, External agent Integration with the very best AI tools, including Claude Code from Anthropic and Codex CLI from OpenAI, and governance and security control. TCS will develop industry-specific AI workflow templates and pre-built agents that address common use cases, enabling customers to adopt AI-powered development practices to accelerate time-to-value.

The partnership will also focus on modernizing legacy software development practices and implementing GitLab's comprehensive platform to create seamless, automated workflows from planning to production. TCS will leverage GitLab's unified platform to help enterprises consolidate fragmented tool chains, reducing complexity while improving visibility, security, and compliance across the SDLC. TCS' proven methodologies and GitLab’s scalable architecture will support large-scale migrations and transformations for global enterprises with complex, multi-team development environments.

The association will benefit enterprises across sectors, modernize operations, and build efficient workflows. For instance, it will help meet the demands of leading telecommunications providers and media companies that need to accelerate 5G service rollouts, modernize content delivery platforms, and implement AI-driven customer experiences at scale. Additionally, GitLab's Intelligent Orchestration Platform and TCS' expertise in the financial sector can enable faster innovation without compromising compliance to modernize core banking systems. Strong traction is also emerging through retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and public sector organizations.

It will also address critical enterprise challenges in DevSecOps transformation and AI-enabled software delivery. TCS will combine its industry expertise with GitLab's unified DevSecOps platform to deliver comprehensive transformation services, including initial assessments, migration roadmaps, custom agent development, industry-specific accelerators, and managed platform services. TCS Centers of Excellence will provide ongoing enablement, change management, and enterprise support.

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

* Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world’s most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

