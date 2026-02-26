GitLab Expands Managed Service Provider Program to Meet Growing Demand for Agentic AI Across the Software Lifecycle

Expanded program enables MSP partners to deliver GitLab's intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps as a fully managed service across flexible deployment environments

Addresses growing enterprise demand for agentic AI across the entire software lifecycle that accelerates innovation velocity while helping customers meet local data sovereignty requirements

Provides MSP partners with new revenue streams through enhanced margins, not-for-resale licenses, and dedicated GitLab support

San Francisco, Feb. 26, 2026 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced the launch of an expanded Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program, enabling MSPs to deliver a single managed service spanning the entire software development lifecycle.

The program provides qualified MSPs with new revenue streams while meeting enterprise demand for agentic AI across the entire software lifecycle that customers can trust, and enables them to meet critical data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

Enterprises are under pressure to move faster with AI, but most AI tools only accelerate coding; the bottlenecks in planning, pipelines, security reviews, compliance checks, and handoffs between them remain. GitLab’s intelligent orchestration platform enables AI agents to automate work across the entire software lifecycle in a single, governed environment, giving MSP partners a differentiated managed service that accelerates innovation velocity at every step.

Demand for managed deployment options that meet local data residency requirements has been particularly strong in EMEA, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. Partners can uniquely deploy GitLab, including agentic AI capabilities, across MSP-owned data centers, colocation facilities, customer premises, or hyperscaler environments.

The program builds on the recent general availability of GitLab Duo Agent Platform, giving MSP partners a foundation to accelerate how their customers plan, develop, test, secure, and deploy software.

Program highlights include:

Enhanced revenue opportunities for qualified MSPs: Standard GitLab partner margins plus an additional MSP premium on all transactions. Partners retain 100% of fees for deployment, migration, training, and consulting services.

Standard GitLab partner margins plus an additional MSP premium on all transactions. Partners retain 100% of fees for deployment, migration, training, and consulting services. Priority support and escalation: Access to priority partner support channels and direct engagement with GitLab subject matter experts.

Access to priority partner support channels and direct engagement with GitLab subject matter experts. Not-for-resale licenses: Licenses to build internal expertise and demonstrate GitLab capabilities to prospects.

Licenses to build internal expertise and demonstrate GitLab capabilities to prospects. Training and professional development: Quarterly technical bootcamps covering platform capabilities, best practices, and troubleshooting.

Quarterly technical bootcamps covering platform capabilities, best practices, and troubleshooting. Marketing development funds and co-branding: Funds for customer acquisition, plus joint case studies and speaking opportunities at GitLab events.

Supporting Quotes:

“The GitLab MSP program strengthens our partnership with GitLab, enabling us to deliver certified, secure, and highly available GitLab services faster, driving immediate value to the end customer,” said Matthew Hope, global cloud practice lead at Adaptavist. “The MSP program reinforces our commitment to delivering aligned, tailored GitLab managed services and enables our customers to maximise their GitLab investment and realise the full benefits of the latest features, including GitLab Duo Agent Platform.”

"As a partner dedicated to digital sovereignty, GitLab's enhanced MSP program allows us to further scale our 24/7 global services for clients with complex requirements,” said Gil Oliveira, chief commercial officer at Adfinis. “By combining our deep expertise in migration and consolidation with GitLab’s AI-native platform, we ensure our customers can innovate rapidly while maintaining full control over their data and infrastructure."

"Our partnership with GitLab continues to strengthen our ability to meet evolving enterprise needs for AI-native DevSecOps capabilities," said Henri Hämäläinen, chief product officer and co-CEO at Eficode. "The expanded MSP program enables us to deliver GitLab's intelligent orchestration platform at scale, helping our customers innovate faster while maintaining data sovereignty and compliance."

“GitLab is well-positioned to provide MSPs with a single managed service offering for the entire software development lifecycle. This program strengthens our commitment to the MSP channel and positions our partners to capture growing demand for agentic AI automation across the software development lifecycle," said Ian Steward, chief revenue officer at GitLab. "By enabling MSPs to deliver our complete platform as a managed service, we're creating a scalable path to market that benefits partners, customers, and GitLab's long-term growth strategy. We're looking forward to seeing all that our partners will accomplish under this program."

"We're seeing strong demand from enterprises that want to adopt agentic AI across the software lifecycle, capabilities like GitLab Duo Agent Platform, while maintaining strict control over their data and compliance posture,” said Alex Picker, VP of Global Ecosystems at GitLab. “Our enhanced program addresses this challenge by enabling MSP partners to deliver GitLab's intelligent orchestration platform within whatever hosting environment that helps them meet their customers' requirements."

