San Francisco (March 3, 2026) - All-Remote-GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year of 2026, ended January 31, 2026.

“GitLab sits at the heart of how enterprises build and deliver software,” said Bill Staples, GitLab chief executive officer. “The launch of the GitLab Duo Agent Platform brings intelligent orchestration to the full software lifecycle, with all of the context needed to unlock step-function gains across every task in software engineering. As code volume explodes, security, compliance, and governance are no longer optional; they're existential. GitLab was built for this environment.”

“Fiscal year 2026 saw GitLab cross $1 billion in ARR and deliver $220 million of free cash flow,” said Jessica Ross, GitLab chief financial officer. “We are building new multi-year growth drivers with GitLab Duo Agent Platform and hybrid pricing. Our new $400 million share repurchase authorization reflects confidence in the business and our commitment to delivering shareholder value."

For the full press release, visit GitLab's Investor Relations site

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

Media Contact Lisa Boughner

[email protected]

Investor Contact Yaoxian Chew

[email protected]