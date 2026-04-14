GitLab Collaborates with Google Cloud to Bring Agentic DevSecOps to Enterprise Teams Using Vertex AI

AI agents in GitLab Duo Agent Platform can now call foundation models through Vertex AI, including Gemini models, with agent actions governed by GitLab's built-in compliance and audit controls.

Organizations can run GitLab's AI Gateway on Google Cloud with no separate AI infrastructure to provision or manage.

Customers with Google Cloud commitments can count GitLab Duo Agent Platform usage toward their existing spend.

San Francisco, April 14, 2026 – All Remote – GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud. Google Cloud customers can now power GitLab Duo Agent Platform with the Vertex AI models they already use, and count that usage toward their existing Google Cloud commitments.

As AI agents become central to how teams build software, they need strong models and a governed environment to be effective in the enterprise. This partnership brings those together. Agents in GitLab Duo Agent Platform can now call Vertex AI models on Google Cloud natively, giving joint customers the model performance they expect with the governance GitLab already provides.

GitLab is the system of record for issues, code, merge requests, pipelines, and security findings. When an agent generates a code suggestion, it draws context from the issue that prompted the work, the repository's existing patterns, and the CI pipeline that will validate the result without leaving GitLab. Every agent action flows through the same access controls, approval rules, and audit logging that developers already follow, so governance does not stop when an agent takes over a task.

The Vertex AI Model Garden gives joint customers a choice of foundation models, including Gemini, so teams can select models based on performance, cost, or regulatory requirements. For self-hosted customers, GitLab's Bring Your Own Model option extends that flexibility further, letting teams connect their approved models and gateways. GitLab's AI Gateway, whether GitLab-managed or self-hosted, runs on Google Cloud runtimes like GKE or Cloud Run, keeping AI workloads on the infrastructure teams already manage.

To learn more about this announcement and how to leverage Vertex AI in GitLab Duo Agent Platform, read the GitLab blog.

Supporting Quotes

"Google Cloud provides cutting-edge technology that helps partners innovate and deliver more impactful solutions for business transformation," said Ritika Suri, Managing Director, AI and Data Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Through our partnership with GitLab, we will provide customers with innovative capabilities that can improve operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation in the DevSecOps industry."

“AI agents are only as good as the context they operate on and the governance around them,” said Manav Khurana, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, GitLab. “GitLab is where that context lives across issues, code, pipelines, security findings, and this partnership connects it to Vertex AI's strongest models. As agents take on more of the software lifecycle, the platform that provides both the context and the controls becomes the critical layer. ”

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

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