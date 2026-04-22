GitLab Wins a 2026 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for DevSecOps

GitLab recognized as Application Development - DevSecOps partner

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award in the Application Development - DevSecOps category. This is the sixth consecutive year GitLab has been recognized.

Development teams are adopting AI agents faster than they can govern them. GitLab and Google Cloud expanded their collaboration to help address that gap so teams get the speed of AI-assisted development and the controls their organizations require.

Building on a partnership that began in 2018, GitLab Duo Agent Platform uses Google Cloud models and infrastructure to help development teams orchestrate AI agents across the software lifecycle, from issue to merge request to production pipeline, within their organization's existing standards and governance policies, including which models agents can call and who can approve their actions. GitLab's Gemini CLI integration and native MCP server capabilities enable AI agents to interact directly with developer toolchains within those same environments. Through the Google Cloud Marketplace, joint customers have a straightforward path to adopting GitLab as the foundation for their AI-driven software delivery on Google Cloud.

Supporting Quotes

“The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. “We are proud to name GitLab a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year.”

"Software teams are generating more code than ever and discovering that the bottleneck has shifted from writing to reviewing, securing, and deploying it," said Alex Picker, VP of Global Ecosystems, GitLab. "GitLab's intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps running on Google Cloud gives customers the visibility and governance they need to apply AI across the full software lifecycle. Six consecutive years as Google Cloud Partner of the Year reflects the depth of what we are building together for customers."

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

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