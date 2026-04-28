GitLab Deepens Integration with Anthropic's Claude Models to Accelerate Secure Software Development

AI agents in GitLab Duo Agent Platform can now call Anthropic's newest Claude models, with every action governed by GitLab's existing compliance, audit, and policy framework; no separate governance layer required.

Enterprises can access Claude models, including the newly released Claude Opus 4.7, through GitLab via Google Cloud and Amazon Bedrock to route AI workloads through existing hyperscaler commitments and data residency requirements.

GitLab joins the Claude Marketplace, enabling enterprises to apply their existing Anthropic spending commitments for Agentic AI across the software development lifecycle.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced a deepened integration with Anthropic’s Claude models, giving GitLab customers access to the latest Claude capabilities, built into the same governance, compliance, and audit framework that governs every other action in GitLab.

Enterprises can access Claude models, including the newly released Claude Opus 4.7, within GitLab Duo Agent Platform via Google Cloud and Amazon Bedrock, allowing organizations to route AI workloads through existing hyperscaler relationships and cloud governance frameworks under existing vendor contracts and data residency requirements. GitLab has also joined the Claude Marketplace, enabling customers to purchase GitLab credits and apply them toward existing Anthropic spending commitments.

As agentic workflows mature and AI agents take on more autonomous tasks across planning, coding, testing, securing, and deploying, the governance layer becomes more critical. GitLab Duo Agent Platform is embedded within a single DevSecOps platform, giving security and compliance teams full visibility and control over how AI agents access sensitive code, infrastructure, and pipeline context, so engineering teams can move faster without losing oversight.

For more information, read the GitLab blog.

Supporting Quotes

"GitLab Duo has accelerated how our teams plan, build, and ship software,” said Mans Booijink, operations manager, Cube. “The combination of Claude models and GitLab's platform means we're getting more capable AI without changing how we work or how it is governed."

"GitLab and Anthropic share a belief that AI should unlock developer potential without asking enterprises to compromise on governance,” said Sam Werboff, head of enterprise GTM, Anthropic. “Bringing Claude deeper into GitLab Duo Agent Platform means shared customers get more capable AI across the full software development lifecycle, with the compliance and audibility their teams already depend on."

“The enterprises succeeding in the AI era are the ones that can give their engineering teams powerful AI capabilities without compromise,” said Manav Khurana, chief product and marketing officer, GitLab. “This deepened integration brings Claude’s latest models into GitLab's intelligent orchestration platform, where every agent action is fully audited, with policies enforced, and security teams stay in full control, so organizations don't have to choose between speed and governance.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

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