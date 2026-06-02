GitLab Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

San Francisco (June 2, 2026) - All-Remote-GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today reported financial results for its first quarter fiscal year of 2027, ended April 30, 2026.

“The agentic era is creating structural tailwinds for GitLab, and Q1 showed it clearly with accelerating platform activity and promising traction from GitLab Duo Agent Platform,” said Bill Staples, GitLab chief executive officer. “GitLab is the only platform that spans the full software lifecycle with one control plane, one data model, and cloud and AI model neutrality. As our largest customers come to us with new needs around security, governance, and orchestration at machine scale, we are evolving GitLab to be the trusted enterprise platform for software creation in the AI era.”

“Our team delivered a strong first quarter with 23% revenue growth and 2 points of operating margin expansion,” said Jessica Ross, GitLab chief financial officer. “Our solid financial foundation gives us the flexibility to invest deliberately behind our highest-return initiatives, while returning capital to shareholders through our ongoing share repurchase program.”

For the full press release, visit GitLab's Investor Relations site

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and approximately 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

Media Contact Jenn Malleo

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Investor Contact Yaoxian Chew

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