GitLab to Host GitLab Transcend Global Virtual Event on Agentic Engineering at Enterprise Scale, June 10–11, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced GitLab Transcend, a hybrid event for technology and engineering leaders taking place June 10-11, 2026. GitLab will introduce the latest and upcoming platform updates designed to power agentic engineering at enterprise scale, delivering speed with control across the entire software lifecycle.

Event Details

WHAT: GitLab Transcend, a virtual event for technology and engineering leaders exploring GitLab's latest platform innovations, including new capabilities and a buying program built to give organizations agentic speed with enterprise control.

WHEN: Wednesday and Thursday, June 10–11, 2026. Global livestream begins June 10 at 10:00 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. CEST.

WHERE: Global livestream across all time zones. Register at about.gitlab.com/events/transcend/

WHY ATTEND: Enterprise software teams are generating more code with AI. Without real-time context across the software lifecycle, agent actions become less accurate, workflows are less efficient, and developer productivity drops as teams spend more time on rework. The teams closing that gap are those pairing agentic AI with unified lifecycle context, giving agents the grounding they need to act accurately and developers the control to ship with confidence. Join us at GitLab Transcend to see the research, the innovations, and the use cases driving that shift. Session highlights include:

Keynote presentation by GitLab CEO Bill Staples, GitLab Chief Customer Officer Sherrod Patching, and Chief Product and Marketing Officer Manav Khurana on how organizations can move faster with agentic AI while maintaining control, achieving faster execution, autonomous software delivery, and grounded agent actions within enterprise guardrails. Also including customer and partner spotlights with Mercedes-Benz, Google Cloud, and Anthropic.

Panel discussion hosted by Patching with technology leaders from Compare the Market, Cube, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and the co-author of The Phoenix Project and The DevOps Handbook, on the future of software innovation in the enterprise.

New research presented by scientists from Stanford's Software Engineering Productivity Research (SWEPR) group on the true impact of agentic AI on how teams build and deliver software.

Latest GitLab platform innovations, including live demonstrations of new and upcoming GitLab platform capabilities, including agentic infrastructure, context across the software lifecycle, AI governance, and autonomous software delivery.

The Developer Show, airing live from the event, featuring live product demos hosted by the GitLab Developer Advocacy team and a conversation with an AI architect at a German transportation company on moving from LLM chat to context engineering.

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and approximately 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

Media Contact Christina Weaver

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