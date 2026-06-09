GitLab Appoints Chaim Mazal as Chief Information Security Officer

Mazal joins to define what AI security looks like for the next generation of software development
SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, announced that Chaim Mazal has joined as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Mazal leads GitLab's global security organization, overseeing the security of GitLab as a company and as a platform. His expertise in AI and security operations will help ensure GitLab delivers the security rigor that AI agents require, including addressing emerging, AI-driven threats.
Mazal has 15 years of security leadership experience, with a practitioner's background that spans adversarial security and enterprise security program design. His approach to security prioritizes designing defenses around how attacks are actually constructed and embedding security directly into engineering workflows. Mazal most recently served as Chief AI and Security Officer at Gigamon, where he led security and the company's AI program, overseeing governance and responsible adoption across the organization. He also previously held senior security leadership roles at Kandji and ActiveCampaign, among others.
Mazal is an established voice in the security community, serving on the advisory boards of Cloudflare, Rapid7, Axonius, and Bugcrowd. He was a GitLab customer for more than eight years and joined the company's advisory board to help shape product direction before taking the CISO role.
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GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and approximately 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.
*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.
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