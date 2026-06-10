GitLab Announces New Capabilities to Give Enterprises Speed and Control at Agentic Scale

Next generation source code management, now in private beta, replaces repository clones with structured API access to project intelligence, delivering up to 50x faster task execution per agent.

GitLab Orbit, now in public beta, is a context graph for the entire software lifecycle that enables agents to deliver 11x faster responses requiring up to 4.5x fewer tokens.

Governance for Agents, now in private beta, adds new AI auditing and control capabilities to meet compliance requirements.

GitLab Flex is one annual commitment that covers platform seats, GitLab Credits, and new eligible capabilities as they become available, with monthly reservations that can be reshaped without a contract amendment.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced new capabilities at GitLab Transcend to give engineering teams the infrastructure, context, and controls to run agent-driven software delivery at enterprise scale.

As engineering teams scale agent activity, the infrastructure, governance, and commercial models built for human-speed delivery are showing strain. The four capabilities announced today address the bottlenecks, context challenges, compliance exposure, and cost unpredictability that emerge at agent scale.

Next Generation Source Code Management, Now in Private Beta, Delivers Up to 50x Faster Task Execution

Git was designed for human-speed operations. Agents cloning entire repositories to read or change files create a bottleneck that compounds at scale, leading some AI labs to build custom systems around their existing Git providers to keep workflows running.

Next Generation Source Code Management, now in private beta, lets agents query the repository server-side for exactly what each task requires, with each agent limited to the minimum visibility its task needs. Agents complete tasks up to 50x faster, consume up to two times fewer tokens, and generate up to 1000x less network traffic.

GitLab Orbit, Now in Public Beta, Provides a Unified Context Graph

In large monorepos and multi-repository environments, agents without full lifecycle context can over-iterate, burn tokens reconstructing what they cannot see, and fail outright as context windows fill. Agents often produce changes teams end up reverting, spending more time fixing agent work than the agent saved.

GitLab Orbit, now in public beta, maps code, work items, pipelines, deployments, and production signals into a context graph for the entire software lifecycle that agents and engineers query from the same source of truth. Based on internal testing, agents using GitLab Orbit responded up to 11x faster, used up to 4.5x fewer tokens, and produced up to 45x fewer hallucinations. GitLab Orbit also runs as a standalone data product with open APIs, making the same context layer available to third-party agents and external tools.

Governance for Agents, Now in Private Beta, Makes Agent Actions Auditable

Agents move faster than the controls around them. Acting by the hundreds, they push code, touch dependencies, and trigger deployments faster than teams can govern. That pace can break the chain of custody. Teams can lose track of which agent acted, under which policy, and who approved it, with no consistent way to define where agents operate independently, where humans must review, and where activity stops.

GitLab recently added security agents to GitLab Ultimate that automate vulnerability triage and remediation. Governance for Agents, now in private beta, extends that foundation with new AI auditing and control capabilities to meet compliance requirements. The new capabilities put identity, policy, audit, and approval around every agent action, with real-time visibility into inputs, reasoning, tool calls, and high-risk or anomalous activity across the organization.

GitLab Flex Unifies Seats and Credits Into One Annual Commitment

Most enterprise software contracts lock-in spend before teams know how they will use it.

GitLab Flex, now accepting requests for orders, is one annual commitment that covers platform seats, GitLab Credits, and new eligible capabilities as they become available. Organizations adjust monthly reservations across the three as needs shift, with no contract amendments required.

To learn more, please read the what’s new page.

Supporting Quotes:

"What GitLab Orbit gave us was something we'd been chasing for a while: the knowledge graph that backs an AI code reviewer that actually understands our codebase, not just the diff in front of it,” said Ryan Harvey, head of AI engineering, Compare the Market. “We tested it against retrieval-augmented generation and a few other approaches across real merge requests, and the gap was clear: better comment placement, better summaries of what actually changed. RAG, which we'd assumed would be the natural solution, ended up performing worse than no context at all. For us, that result spoke for itself.”

"We are in the agentic engineering era, and it’s never been easier and faster to generate code. That speed brings with it a level of chaos that enterprises cannot afford," said Manav Khurana, chief product and marketing officer at GitLab. "Reliability incidents, unpredictable spend, and compliance exposure in agent actions slow organizations down when they move fast without the controls they require. GitLab is the platform where enterprises already build and ship software, which means we sit at the intersection of every human and agent workflow touching code, pipelines, or production. With these new capabilities, GitLab is the agentic infrastructure that turns the speed of agentic coding into governed, auditable software delivery at enterprise scale."

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and approximately 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

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