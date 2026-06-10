GitLab Expands Collaboration with Google to Deliver a Fully Managed DevSecOps Platform with the Latest Gemini and Gemma Models

GitLab and Google Cloud go-to-market teams are working with certified managed service providers, including Beyond and Digital Future, to help enterprises move to a scalable, reliable DevSecOps architecture on GitLab and Google Cloud.

The latest versions of Google’s Gemini models, including Gemini 3.5, are now available in GitLab Duo Agent Platform, and Google's Gemma models, including Gemma 4, are now available for GitLab Duo Self-Hosted customers.

San Francisco, June 10, 2026 – All Remote – GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced a managed GitLab offering on Google Cloud, delivered by GitLab-certified managed service providers, enabling secure and sovereign deployments for enterprises.

Enterprises running software development at scale benefit from having AI model access and control over their code, pipelines, and security data in the same platform. This collaboration addresses both. GitLab and Google Cloud go-to-market teams are working with certified managed service providers to help enterprises that need a more scalable and reliable DevSecOps platform and architecture transition to GitLab and Google Cloud.

The expanded collaboration between GitLab and Google Cloud builds on the companies' April 2026 collaboration, which enabled customers to call Google models through GitLab Duo Agent Platform and count that usage toward their existing Google Cloud commitments.

Managed service providers, including Beyond and Digital Future, will deliver the managed offering for organizations subject to country-specific sovereignty, data residency, and other regulated requirements. Customers will maintain full control over where their code, pipelines, and security data reside while running the full GitLab platform on Google Cloud infrastructure, without the burden of managing the underlying infrastructure. Compliance teams retain visibility into every agent action, merge request, and security finding through GitLab's audit and policy controls.

GitLab and Google are also deepening their AI roadmap collaboration. The latest Gemini models, including Gemini 3.5, are now available in GitLab Duo Agent Platform. With GitLab being part of Google’s Gemini early access program, the latest Gemini models will continue to be added to GitLab Duo Agent Platform as they ship. Additionally, Google's Gemma models, including Gemma 4, are now available for GitLab Duo Self-Hosted, giving customers in self-managed and regulated environments AI model options beyond Gemini.

To learn more, read the GitLab Blog.

Supporting Quotes:

“The enterprises we work with don't see compliance and AI as a tradeoff,” said Greg Galstaun, vice president of global strategic engagements, Beyond. “Delivering a fully managed GitLab offering on Google Cloud gives customers a platform that is secure, reliable, and built to meet the most demanding data residency requirements."

"Enterprises shouldn't have to choose between strict data residency and the latest AI capabilities in DevSecOps,” said Fayez Tinawi, chief technology officer, Digital Future. “Successful transformation requires the right technology, talent, and skills, and a fully managed GitLab offering on Google Cloud brings all three together: SaaS-like agility with the data sovereignty controls their business demands, and lifts the operational burden of running the platform themselves."

"From streamlining workflows to writing code, Gemini models are delivering real-world value across a wide variety of use cases,” said Brian Goldstein, vice president and general manager of strategic AI and ISV GTM, Google Cloud. “By deepening our integration with GitLab, we are making it easier than ever for developers to leverage our most capable models on the platform where they already do their daily work."

"AI agents are reshaping how software gets built, and the platform at the center of that shift needs to be one that enterprises can trust with their most sensitive workloads," said Manav Khurana, chief product and marketing officer, GitLab. “This partnership with Google Cloud gives enterprises access to the right deployment option, models and cost controls that they need to run DevSecOps at scale, on infrastructure they control, with governance that their compliance teams can audit.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and approximately 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

Media Contact Christina Weaver

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