GitLab Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevSecOps Platforms for the Fourth Consecutive Year

San Francisco, June 17, 2026 – All Remote – GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevSecOps Platforms. This Magic Quadrant, which evaluated 13 vendors, marks the fourth consecutive year GitLab has been named a Leader.

As agentic software development tools accelerate coding, the remaining stages of the software lifecycle require agentic infrastructure that scales at the same pace. GitLab's research across more than 1,500 developers and technology leaders found that 91% of organizations now run two or more AI coding tools, and 73% worry about maintaining the code those tools generate. GitLab connects planning, development, security, and deployment in a single platform, giving enterprises the compliance and governance infrastructure required for agentic scale.

According to Gartner, “Organizations use DevSecOps platforms to reduce the friction and maintenance costs inherent in custom toolchains, decrease manual handoffs, and address the lack of consistent visibility throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC). This enables product teams to deliver faster customer value without compromising security or quality. The DevSecOps platform market reflects the consolidation of technologies across development, security, infrastructure and operations to streamline software delivery.”

This recognition comes as GitLab continues its rapid pace of innovation, having shipped new solutions to customers every month for 175+ consecutive months. On June 10, 2026, GitLab hosted Transcend, a live and streaming event showcasing the next generation capabilities of its platform that are purpose-built for the agentic era.

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Supporting Quote

"Being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevSecOps Platforms for the fourth consecutive year reflects what our enterprise customers already know,” said Manav Khurana, chief product and marketing officer, GitLab. “Agentic engineering is accelerating every part of the software lifecycle - some of our customers’ codebases are growing up to five times in a single year - and enterprises need the agentic infrastructure from GitLab to move fast with enterprise control."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevSecOps Platforms, Keith Mann, Thomas Murphy, Bill Holz, June 15 2026.

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About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and approximately 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

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