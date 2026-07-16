Total Economic Impact™ Study Finds Organizations Can Achieve 400% ROI with GitLab Duo Agent Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today released the results of a new Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The independent study found that organizations using GitLab Duo Agent Platform can achieve a 400% return on investment (ROI) and $7.5 million in net present value (NPV) over three years, with a payback period of under six months.

The study examined how a composite organization, modeled on interviews with four GitLab customers, used GitLab Duo Agent Platform to embed AI agents across planning, coding, security analysis, and other software development lifecycle tasks. Forrester found that the platform reduced manual effort across development teams and produced measurable gains in productivity, security remediation, and onboarding speed.

Key findings from the study include:

80% acceleration in new developer onboarding. New team members used GitLab Duo Agent Platform to explore codebases and development standards independently, cutting onboarding time and yielding $582,000 in three-year savings.

75% acceleration in code migration. GitLab Duo Agent Platform helped diagnose pipeline failures and remediate issues during a legacy code migration, compressing an eight-month project into two months and saving $157,000.

40% time savings for quality assurance and security remediation engineers. GitLab Duo Agent Platform provided contextual explanations and recommended fixes for security vulnerabilities, reducing reliance on senior engineers and delivering $1.3 million in labor savings over three years.

20% gain in individual developer productivity. GitLab Duo Agent Platform cut time spent on planning, context discovery, code review, and troubleshooting with agentic chat and workflows, with total gains across all developers worth $7.4M over three years.

Forrester also identified unquantified benefits, including reduced spending on overlapping AI development tools, improved developer satisfaction, stronger cross-team collaboration, and higher-quality code output.

The composite organization profiled in the study generates $3 billion in annual revenue and employs 3,000 people. It deployed GitLab Duo Agent Platform to 150 users in year one, including software developers, platform and DevSecOps engineers, and security and QA engineers, growing to 250 users by year three.

To conduct the study, Forrester interviewed decision-makers across financial services, software development, entertainment, and insurance that use GitLab Duo Agent Platform.

For more information, read the report.

Supporting Quote

"Speed of agentic coding without control can turn into an expensive liability quickly," said Manav Khurana, chief product and marketing officer, GitLab. "This study shows that teams who pair agentic coding with governed agentic infrastructure get results they can measure and trust at scale. That's why enterprises are standardizing on GitLab to deliver software innovation with confidence."

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and approximately 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

About the Total Economic Impact Study

Total Economic Impact is a methodology developed by Forrester Research that enhances a company's technology decision-making processes and helps solution providers communicate their value proposition to clients. The methodology helps companies demonstrate, justify and realize the tangible value of business and technology initiatives to senior management and other stakeholders. The study was commissioned by GitLab and delivered by Forrester Consulting. GitLab provided customer names for the interviews but did not participate in the interviews. Forrester maintained editorial control over the study and its findings.

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