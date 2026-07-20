GitLab Appoints Thomas Lloyd as Chief Business and Legal Officer

Veteran executive to drive GitLab's ecosystem partnerships, corporate development, legal, and governance strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced the appointment of Thomas Lloyd as Chief Business and Legal Officer. Lloyd will oversee business functions including product and cloud partnerships, corporate development and strategy, as well as legal functions, including serving as the leader of the broader legal and corporate affairs organization and as counsel to GitLab's board of directors.

"As organizations introduce AI into every stage of the software lifecycle, they need partners who can build the right ecosystem, invest in the right strategic opportunities, and govern AI responsibly," said Bill Staples, chief executive officer at GitLab. "Thomas brings the judgment, strategic investment experience, and operational discipline to help us do all three. I'm confident his leadership will help us move faster and deliver even more value as GitLab enters its next phase of growth."

"Thomas' experience across business operations, law, and product and cloud partnerships makes him a strong addition to GitLab's leadership team," said Godfrey Sullivan, board member at GitLab. "The board looks forward to working with him as GitLab strengthens its position as the platform enterprises trust to build and ship software with speed and control."

"GitLab sits at the center of how enterprises build and ship software with AI,” said Thomas Lloyd, chief business and legal officer at GitLab. “My focus is on building an ecosystem strategy that keeps pace with our customers, deepening our product and cloud partnerships, and giving our board and broader company the counsel it needs to govern an AI-native company responsibly. I look forward to helping GitLab extend its reach and deliver even more value to our customers and partners.”

Lloyd joins GitLab as the company expands its partner ecosystem and platform capabilities to meet growing enterprise demand for agentic software delivery. He brings a deep and diverse array of experience across law, corporate governance, business operations, and product and cloud partnerships. Prior to joining GitLab, Lloyd served as the Chief Business and Operations Officer at New Relic, Inc., where he oversaw functions that included company strategy, partnerships, corporate development, security, legal, privacy, information technology, and compliance, and he also served as the company's Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Lloyd joined New Relic from Latham & Watkins, where he advised a wide range of high-growth technology companies from startup to public-stage.

Lloyd holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Psychology from the University of California, Davis, and a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Berkeley.

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and approximately 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

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