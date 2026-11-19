Improvements to security, cost, and team experience advance the governed software factory for every enterprise

Agentic remediation helps security teams shrink vulnerability backlogs and prioritize exploitable flaws by real risk.

Scheduled automations, now in beta, let GitLab Duo Agent Platform flows handle routine tasks in the background, on a cadence each organization chooses and within the controls it sets.

GitLab for Slack, now generally available on GitLab.com, lets teams mention @GitLab in a thread to turn decisions into issues, merge requests, and agent flows.

GitLab has made agentic usage on GitLab Duo Agent Platform more efficient, so most customers will see their GitLab Credits go up to twice as far.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 19, 2026 - All Remote - GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today announced GitLab 19.6, with new capabilities that help security teams work down vulnerability backlogs, make GitLab Credits go further, automate recurring tasks, and bring agents into Slack conversations where teams make decisions. These capabilities help organizations put agents to work across more of the software lifecycle while keeping visibility and control over agent activity and spending.

Engineering, security, and product teams now use agents for a wider range of tasks. As that use grows, organizations need the cost of agent work to stay manageable. They also need automation that lets agents move work forward without someone starting each task. GitLab 19.6 delivers both, with controls that show which agent acted, what it could access, and what it did.

Reducing Vulnerability Backlogs With Agentic Remediation

Every team is adding security findings faster than they can clear them. GitLab 19.6 extends agentic remediation so GitLab Duo security agents can work through more of that backlog. Security managers can turn on agent flows across many projects at once, and teams can run those flows on branches other than the default to fix findings before code merges.

A new vulnerability context flow, in beta for SAST findings, shows whether a flaw is exploitable in practice, so teams can prioritize by exploitability as well as severity. A new mean time to remediation chart shows whether remediation keeps pace with discovery, and group-level policies hold changes with critical or known-exploited vulnerabilities until a designated approver signs off.

When secret detection finds an active GitLab personal access token, teams can now rotate it and fix the code in one step. Rotate and fix, now in beta on GitLab.com, revokes the leaked token, creates a replacement with the same permissions, and stores it in GitLab Secrets Manager. GitLab Duo then opens a merge request that removes the hardcoded token from the code.

Scheduling Recurring Agent Tasks

Recurring tasks such as issue triage wait on a person or an event to start them, so teams complete them late or not at all. Scheduled automations, now in beta, run GitLab Duo Agent Platform flows in the background on a set cadence, from every 15 minutes to every three months. A team can triage new issues daily, or check CI health every hour and post the likely root cause before anyone starts investigating.

Each automation runs as a dedicated service account with scoped permissions, so audit events separate agent activity from human activity and record every change. A redesigned Automations page shows what ran, how often it succeeded, and why a run failed. These controls make scheduled automations a building block of the governed software factory.

Bringing Agents Into Slack Conversations

Software decisions often start in Slack, and someone then retypes them into GitLab. GitLab for Slack lets teams mention @GitLab in a thread or direct message to turn those decisions into issues, merge requests, and agent flows. The agent posts results back to the thread.

Each request runs with the requester's own GitLab permissions, creates an agent session in GitLab, and draws from GitLab Credits. Merge requests follow the same reviews, approvals, and audit trail as any other change.

GitLab for Slack is now generally available on GitLab.com for Premium and Ultimate customers, and GitLab plans to add support for GitLab Self-Managed next month.

Each GitLab Credit Now Does Up to Twice the Work

GitLab has made agentic usage on GitLab Duo Agent Platform more efficient and is passing those savings on to customers. Each task given to Duo Agent Platform now results in fewer model requests, such that most customers will see their GitLab Credits go up to twice as far.

Organizations can use the freed-up credits for the new agentic remediation and scheduled automations, and to extend agentic work to Slack. Customers who have Flex contracts can also use available credits for recently introduced innovations such as GitLab Secrets Manager, Dedicated Hosted Runners, and coming soon, GitLab Orbit. This builds on recent tools for managing credit spend, including impact and cost analytics to track usage and manage credit caps.

The change takes effect on November 19, 2026, for new customers. Existing customers move to it on December 18 or can opt in earlier.

GitLab 19.6 also includes the following updates:

MCP governance. With new controls now in beta, group owners can set each GitLab MCP server tool to Always Allow, Always Ask, or Always Deny, and every tool call through the MCP server now creates an audit event. Security teams control what agents can do in GitLab and keep a record of everything they did.

GitLab Duo flows from the tools developers already use. When Claude Code, Cursor, or another MCP client connects, the GitLab MCP server suggests a matching GitLab Duo flow and confirms before starting it. Developers hand work to GitLab agents without switching tools.

Rapid Diffs. A rebuilt merge request view, now generally available, loads the first file about three times faster. Reviews start in seconds, even on large merge requests.

Resumable jobs and auto-merge time windows. Agent sessions can pause and resume where they left off, and teams can set a time window for auto-merge. Long-running agent work doesn't have to start over, and changes merge only when the team is ready.

To learn more about the 19.6 release, please read the what's new page. Teams can also find guidance on building and scaling with agents in the AI-Native Engineering Playbook and GitLab Well Architected guide.

Supporting Quotes

“Teams make decisions in Slack every day, and the best agents are the ones that can act on that context,” said Katie Steigman, vice president product management, Slack. “GitLab for Slack lets agents read the conversation, take action across the software lifecycle in GitLab, and bring the results back to the thread. Teams can go from a quick discussion to planned, reviewed, and shipped work without switching tools.”

“Every organization is racing to keep up with the security challenges that have become the new norm,” said Manav Khurana, chief product and marketing officer, GitLab. “GitLab 19.6 helps security teams clear vulnerability backlogs faster, and provides new automations. Both of which are easier to afford now that each GitLab Credit can be used for more agentic work.”

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 70 million registered users and approximately 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster. *Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this release are reasonable, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

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